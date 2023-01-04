Music notes: Harry Styles, BLACKPINK, BTS, Ellie Goulding, Christina Perri and Mariah Carey

If Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” wins the Grammy for Record of the Year, it’ll be the shortest song to win in over 50 years. The 5th Dimension‘s “Up, Up and Away” won the award in 1968, which runs 2 minutes and 42 seconds. Harry’s song clocks in at 2:47.

BLACKPINK‘s music video for “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” has amassed over 2 billion views on YouTube. The 2018 effort becomes their first video to cross the threshold, but “Kill This Love” is close behind with 1.7 billion views.

BTS‘ Jimin is teaming up with Taeyang for a new song called “Vibe,” which drops January 13. Billboard reports this song will be the K-pop artist’s first solo release since BTS went on break, making him the last member of the group to come out with solo material since their announcement.

﻿Ellie Goulding ﻿shut down a nearly decade-old rumor she cheated on ﻿Ed Sheeran﻿ with ﻿Niall Horan﻿. Ellie shared a TikTok of her dancing to ﻿Styles﻿’ “As It Was” and someone commented, “can’t believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay.” Ellie responded, “False!!!! But also slay.” The comment has since been deleted. Ed’s 2014 song “Don’t” sparked the rumor, which Ed has denied.

﻿Christina Perri﻿ ﻿﻿showed off how much her daughter Pixie has grown. She shared a TikTok captioned, “What 10 weeks of breastfeeding did to my baby.” The video starts with a tiny, newborn Pixie swaddled in a pink blanket before jumping to a much bigger baby, complete with chubby cheeks.

Mariah Carey is thrilled “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one more week and celebrated in her Instagram Story. “Ahhhhhhhhh!!! Happy New Year!!!!!” she wrote and unleashed an emoji spam of red hearts, lambs, champagne glasses and other fitting images.

