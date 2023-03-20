Music notes: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, The Weeknd, Adam Levine and Megan Thee Stallion

Harry Styles posed backstage with BLACKPINK‘s Rosé during his tour in Seoul, South Korea, which she shared to her Instagram Story on Monday. Billboard reports Jennie was also in the crowd, as was several members of BTS — RM, Suga, V and Jungkook.

﻿Niall Horan﻿ reflected on being invited to the White House on St. Patrick’s Day and shared a collage of photos of the event, where he met President ﻿Joe Biden﻿ and Vice President Kamala Harris. “It was one of the most special days of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “To be able to say ‘I performed at the White House’ is something I’ll hold dear forever.”

The Weeknd celebrated the third anniversary of the After Hours album, which produced the hits “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears” and more. The singer sent an e-newsletter to fans encouraging them to stream the album and revealed his favorite moments from that music era. Highlights include the music videos for “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” the Super Bowl halftime show, and performing at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion also met Vice President Harris when celebrating Women’s History Month in Washington, D.C. at the Women’s Empowerment brunch. She shared images of her time at the Capitol on Instagram.

Adam Levine packed on the PDA again with wife Behati Prinsloo, this time at Disneyland. ET Canada reports the couple was there to celebrate the Maroon 5 singer’s 44th birthday.

