Music notes: Jack Harlow, Selena Gomez, Pink, Lil Nas X and more

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Jack Harlow performed “First Class” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, which also coincided with his first-ever talk show interview. Saying he’ll never take fame for granted, Harlow showed a picture taken at one of his first ever tour performances, which showed about 10 people standing around the stage.

Selena Gomez celebrated World Lupus Day on Tuesday by sharing on Instagram how lupus affects one’s mental health, saying “80-90% of people with lupus… suffer from neuropsychiatric symptoms such as depression, headaches and lupus fog.”

Pink is headlining the Austin City Limits festival along with Lil Nas X, SZA and more. The festival takes place the weekends of October 7-9 and October 14-16 at Zilker Park in the Texas capital. Carly Rae Jepsen, Oliver Tree, GAYLE, Noah Cyrus and many others are also appearing. Tickets are on sale now on the festival’s website.

Harry Styles told Better Homes & Gardens he resisted going to therapy in 2016 when One Direction went on hiatus because he thought it “meant that you were broken.” The “As It Was” singer added, “I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it.” Harry now supports therapy. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Ed Sheeran‘s a big supporter of naptime. He shared a TikTok video of him snoozing while seated on two sinks in a public bathroom, and explained, “One thing about me is that I can sleep anywhere. A chair, no problem. Tour bus, easy. Sometimes I even take quick naps in the bathroom. A nap is a nap and I will take one anywhere, anytime.”

Ariana Grande‘s brother, Frankie Grande, announced he wed Hale Leon in a Star Wars-themed ceremony on May 4. Ariana commented, “crying again ! i love you both so so very much.”

