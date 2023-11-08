Music notes: Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI and more

Sia surprised Jax at her wedding last week. The “Chandelier” singer appeared in person to sing an original song Jax wrote about her parents during the father-daughter dance. “I’m still bawling. The songwriter I’ve looked up to my entire life sang my own song at my wedding. I don’t deserve you, @Sia,” Jax wrote on TikTok.

Louisville native Jack Harlow got a shout-out in Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear‘s victory speech after Beshear secured his second term Tuesday. “Tonight Kentucky made a choice. A choice not to move to the right or to the left, but a choice to move forward for every single family,” Beshear said. To really draw the point home, he added, “A choice of Jack Harlow over Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

The Kid LAROI has surprised fans with the release of his latest track, “What’s the Move? (Feat. Future & Baby Drill).” The collaboration arrives two days before his highly anticipated album The First Time drops on Friday, November 10.

