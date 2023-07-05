Music notes: Jessie J, Dua Lipa and more

Can’t put a price tag on this: Jessie J posted an adorable photo of her baby, Sky, posing with the giant teddy bear from her “Price Tag” music video. “I kept the bear from the Price Tag video for 13 years for this exact moment,” she wrote. “I sobbed taking this picture.”

Dua Lipa and her director beau Romain Gavras are still going strong. The singer wished her man a happy 42nd birthday with an Instagram post on July 4. “joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé,” she captioned a photo of the two walking with their arms around one another.

Niall Horan has released his final video for Vevo’s live performance series Extended Play. In it, he plays his new album’s title track, “The Show,” while sitting at a piano in front of large window looking out into nature. It follows his previous Extended Play videos for “You Could Start a Cult,” “A Night Like Tonight” and “Meltdown.”

