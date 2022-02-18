Music Notes: Joe Jonas, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette and more

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Joe Jonas confirms we’ll soon see DNCE make its grand return after its four-year hiatus. The singer said Friday fans have to wait “one more week” to hear their new song “Dancing Feet.” Joe says he’s “so pumped for everyone to hear this one,” because it’s “gonna be legendary.”

Shawn Mendes is officially part of the Samsung + Billboard Present The Stage at SXSW event, which runs March 17 to March 19. Shawn is headlining Saturday’s show and tickets are on sale on Tickermaster now.

Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill musical is heading across the pond and will open in London’s West End in November. Alanis said she’s “thrilled” her musical was given new life after closing on Broadway in December, adding “I’m so excited to see it continue to grow and travel,” per an official release.

Coldplay wants fans to join their “global movement to promote computer science education for every student, everywhere.” The band partnered with code.org and wants fans to “Create something special” set to their single, “Higher Power,” for a chance to see Coldplay on tour. In addition, one lucky winner will score a video chat with the band.

Jack Harlow is the New Balance’s newest ambassador. SneakerNews reports that the “Industry Baby” singer was dubbed “the New Balance guy” early in his career. Jack is set to debut a brand-new sneaker later today at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

“Ghost Town” singer Benson Boone has dropped a new song and video, “Room for 2.” He says, “I write so many sad songs about different experiences I’ve had, but I met this girl that’s different than anyone I’ve ever met and she makes me feel like I’d do anything for her. ‘Room For 2’ is basically just a journal entry about this girl.”

