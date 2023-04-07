Music Notes: Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran and more

Jonas Brothers are the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend and the new promos are out, featuring the sibling trio, host Molly Shannon and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim. In one of the clips, Shannon channels her Mary Katherine Gallagher character and gets everyone to smell their arm pits to calm their nerves, which seems to work for all of them.

Ed Sheeran is giving fans a new take on his current single, “Eyes Closed.” The singer just shared an acoustic performance of the song, which he posted on Facebook.

Blackpink will be one of the final artists to get in the car for James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment. Corden is wrapping up his stint as host of The Late Late Show on April 27, and it was just announced that Blackpink’s Carpool Karaoke will be one of three segments that will air during the final 12 episodes. An exact air date hasn’t been revealed.

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s latest collaboration, “Miracle,” tops the U.K. singles chart this week. It’s their first number one together and Calvin’s 15th number one overall. “Oh my God, we’re Number 1! I’m so excited,” Ellie tells OfficialCharts.com. “Thank you Calvin for letting me be a part of this song.”

Jesse J loves being pregnant and doesn’t want to hear any negative comments from haters. The singer recently shared some new baby bump photos, which included a couple of naked shots in the tub, and she called out anyone who may have issues with them. “I just want to remember this feeling forever,” she writes. “And anyone who has commented ‘inappropriate’ on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented.”

