Music notes: Jungkook, Mel C, Elton John and ‘The Voice’

﻿BTS‘ Jungkook released the music video for “Dreamers,” which features him exploring Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is one of the artists featured on the event’s official soundtrack.

Speaking of the World Cup, Spice Girls member Mel C is unhappy her fellow artists are performing in Qatar. “Personally, I’m an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and it’s not something I would feel comfortable in doing,” she told﻿ Daily Mail﻿ about performing in the country that’s been mired in controversy over alleged human rights abuses. “People want to go over there and help to make a change. Each to their own, but it would be a no from me if the offer came.”

﻿Elton John ﻿minted a new Boxscore record after his final tour amassed $749.9 million, reports ﻿Billboard﻿. He is now in striking distance of Ed Sheeran‘s Divide Tour for the largest haul. Ed set a record when Divide made $776.4 million. Sir Elton has about 50 more shows to complete.

Blake Shelton﻿ finally revealed what he wants as a retirement gift when he leaves ﻿The Voice﻿ next year. Wife﻿ Gwen Stefani﻿ previously joked he’d be happy with a bag of corn or fertilizer, but it appears Blake wants an ATV. He told﻿ Entertainment Tonight﻿, “I think that would be great for Camila [Cabello] to buy me.” Camila joked back, “Santa’s budget is a little tight this year.”

