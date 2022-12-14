Music notes: Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Pink and more

Katy Perry’s holiday tune “Cozy Little Christmas” went Platinum, and she celebrated by wearing her platinum Dellilah Jingle heels from her Katy Perry shoe collection. She posted photos on Instagram, captioning them, “When Cozy Little Christmas goes platinum, ya go platinum with the Dellilah Jingle too!”

The Rockettes want to dance with Meghan Trainor. The famous dance troupe posted a TikTok video doing Meghan’s “Made You Look” dance and captioned it, “Officially inviting @meghantrainor to join us for the next one.”

A TikTok user is going viral after sharing an awesome story about the time Pink defended her against a snobby British girl group while at an awards show after-party in the early 2000s.

Alessia Cara gave fans an early Christmas present Wednesday, dropping the official music videos for her holiday tracks “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Make It to Christmas.” The “Jingle Bell Rock” video made its broadcast debut Wednesday on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop, as well as on the Para­mount Times Square billboards. The “Make It to Christmas” video is available on all platforms.

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani admits he thought Harry Styles‘ cameo in the film was a joke … until the pop star showed up on set. “I started hearing rumblings about it here and there and I thought it was bulls***,” he tells the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I was like, ‘The guy from One Direction, no way.’ And then you show up for work one day and there’s gorgeous Harry Styles.” Kumail also reveals he actually shot a different post-credits scene with Harry than the one that ultimately made the cut.

