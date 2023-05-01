Music notes: Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow and more

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be absent from the judges table on American Idol next weekend because they’re set to perform at King Charles III’s coronation concert. Fellow judge Luke Bryan teased to Entertainment Tonight that Sunday’s live show will have two “big-time” fill-in judges. “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times,” he says. “A lot more than mine!”

Wedding bells will be ringing for Miley Cyrus’ mom. Tish Cyrus is engaged to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. “A thousand times…. YES,” Tish wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, showing off her new diamond. The couple went Instagram official last November. Tish and Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, announced their divorce last April. Billy Ray got engaged to Australian singer Firerose in November.

Taylor Swift rarely referenced her relationship with Joe Alwyn publicly, and now that their relationship is over, she’s apparently scrubbed one of those rare mentions from social media. Fans noticed Taylor removed an Instagram video in which she explained that her relationship with Joe was the inspiration behind her song “Lavender Haze.”

After releasing his album Jackman on Friday, Jack Harlow has unveiled the first music video for the project — for the song “They Don’t Love It.” In the clip, he takes viewers on a tour of his hometown, Louisville, Kentucky.

Take your first peek at Halsey opposite Mia Goth in the new movie MaXXXine. A24 shared a pic from the horror sequel on Twitter Monday.

