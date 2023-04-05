Music notes: Katy Perry, Suga, Gayle and more

Katy Perry is giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money when it comes to who has the best “ugly cry face.” Katy posted a video clip from American Idol showcasing a closeup of her emotional expression and captioning it, “Hi this is my ugly cry face.” Kim – who became a meme for her own ugly cry face – replied, “We all have one.”

Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Dean Lewis, Ava Max, Gayle and Mark Ronson are among the many performers booked for the 57th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which runs from June 30 to July 15 on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland. A public sale is set to kick off Thursday, April 6, at noon local time. A complete schedule of artists can be found at montreuxjazzfestival.com.

BTS‘ Suga has revealed the title for the lead single off his upcoming solo album, D-DAY, which he’s releasing under the name Agust D. The song is called “People Pt.2” and features South Korean pop star IU. It drops April 7.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” has officially been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a full year. The song was at number 12 this week.

Gayle reacted to Kelly Clarkson‘s cover of her song “abcdefu” where she changed the lyrics to diss her ex-husband. In a video of her lip-syncing to Kelly’s version, GAYLE wrote, “OK OK BUT THIS LYRIC CHANGE!!!!” She captioned the post, “a queen be queening.”

