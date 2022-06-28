Music notes: Kesha, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more

﻿Kesha ﻿released the music video for her 2019 single “Rich, White, Straight Men” on Tuesday to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “Abortion is healthcare and healthcare is a human right,” she said. “I am a woman who should have the right to my own bodily autonomy. I should feel safe. I don’t. We won’t rest until we all are protected.”

Demi Lovato has a new tattoo — a spiderweb on their left shoulder. The “Skin of My Teeth” singer showed off their new ink ﻿on their Instagram Stories and wrote, “A spider you can see now!”

You want to live next door to﻿ Taylor Swift﻿? Now you can! Seacoast Current reports the home located at 2 Kidds Way in Westerly, Rhode Island, is a stone’s throw away from her house and is on sale for $18.5 million. The beachfront home has several amenities, including a pool, seven bedrooms and 8.5 baths — but being neighbors with Taylor is probably the biggest perk.

Speaking of Taylor, Camila Cabello spread the love to her friend on her Instagram Stories by sharing a clip of Taylor performing “Betty” and wrote, “I will always f***in love Taylor Swift.”

Another one of Taylor’s friends had her in mind on Tuesday. Selena Gomez told USA Today the “Shake It Off” singer “really loved” the new season of Only Murders in the Building, which is streaming now on Hulu.

Selena also revealed to ﻿The Times﻿ she has a lot in common with her ﻿Only Murders ﻿character, Mabel. “Being standoffish is not foreign to me,” she quipped. “Most of the time, I don’t trust a lot of people.”

﻿Meghan Trainor ﻿reflected on her breakout single, “All About That Bass.” She said of her debut song, “Can’t believe it’s been 8 years and now I just finished my 4th album???” Meghan’s new album, Takin’ It Back, arrives October 21.

