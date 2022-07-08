Music notes: Kesha, KYGO, Lizzo, Harry Styles and BTS

Kesha‘s new series, Conjuring Kesha, is streaming now on Discovery+. The singer said on Instagram, “You can watch the 1st episode, with the incredible @whitneycummings, and the 2nd episode with my tour bestie, @bettywho!!” She also encouraged fans to tell her their favorite moments.

KYGO teamed up with Dean Lewis for two songs, “Lost Without You” and the previously released “Never Really Love Me,” which are out now.

﻿Mark Ronson﻿ teased a little bit of ﻿Lizzo﻿’s new album, ﻿Specia﻿l﻿. He told ﻿Variety﻿, “The one song, ‘Break Up Twice,’ which I absolutely love, is definitely on the record. It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever done.” Considering he’s worked with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more — that’s saying something!

A new TikTok video shows Harry Styles coming to a fan’s defense when performing in Antwerp, Belgium. A woman from North Carolina was waving a sign that said she was “stuck” in Europe, so naturally Harry asked her about it onstage. Once the audience learned she was American, they started booing. Harry looked appalled and tried lightening the mood by interacting further with the stranded fan — who definitely loved the extra attention.

﻿BTS﻿ celebrates their ninth anniversary as a band on Saturday. Ahead of the milestone, their fans — known as ARMY — teamed with Google Arts & Culture for BTS x Street Galleries. It allows fans to enjoy street views of the cities and buildings that are special to BTS. Clicking on purple balloons will reveal special messages from the group.

