Music notes: Kygo, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello

Kygo is expanding his Palm Tree Music Festival to a unique, new location: Aspen, Colorado. The festival runs February 24 and February 25. Kygo, as well as Jack White, will headline the event.
Sam Smith had a sultry way of teasing their next single, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.” Sam shared a video of them sans pants dancing on a balcony overlooking the city. Sam didn’t announce a release date.
Ellie Goulding is no longer blond. The singer has dyed her hair to a dark brown and showed it off in a new video on Instagram. “My hair looks weird,” the singer joked, but noted she plans to “keep it.”
Adam Levine stars in a new music video with Big Boi for the song “Mic Jack.” Adam plays a dry cleaning attendant in the video and is greatly annoyed by Big Boi repeatedly hitting the welcoming bell — and also the fact that he cannot find the rapper’s clothes. It’s revealed at the end that Big Boi is at the wrong cleaners and had sent Adam on a wild goose chase.
Alicia Keys shouted out Shawn Mendes when speaking to ET Canada. “Oh, I love Shawn,” she raved of her mentee, adding Canadians “love the Shawn” because “he’s Canadian!” She also hinted she loves him because he’s “not a phony.”
Lil Nas X freaked out when he found a rainbow-colored Christmas tree with a unicorn in it while out shopping. He hilariously captioned the Instagram Story photo in all capital letters, “Omg gay Christmas tree, gay chrstmad tree, gay chrstnmm tree.”
Camila Cabello surprised joined Latin superstar Camilo on stage during his sold out show at Microsoft Theater to perform their duet “Ambulancia.” Camilo thanked Camila for their friendship and shared a video of their joint performance.
