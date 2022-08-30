Music notes: Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Lil Nas X

Lady Gaga is jumping into the foundation game with her Haus Labs beauty line. The new line offers 51 shades of liquid foundation, as well as loose setting powder and a brush. The line goes live at Sephora on September 8.

Lance Bass wants Glee alum Darren Criss to replace Justin Timberlake should there ever be an NSYNC reunion tour. He made the revelation on Pod Meets World, adding Criss is “really great with harmonies” and “loves boy bands.” Adds Lance, “He’s from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us.”

Ariana Grande shared a small peek of her working on the Wicked movie. She shared to Instagram a snap of her looking at busts of the Wizard of Oz film cast — standing right under Billie Burke‘s Glinda. She captioned it, “There’s no place like homeee.”

Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift partied together after the VMAs on Sunday night. The two hit up the Republic Records VMAs after party and Nicki shared the video to Instagram. “The big winner of the night is the beautiful Taylor Swift,” she narrated. “Barbs, I know you love her; we all love her!” Apparently the party lasted until 3 in the morning, and Nicki dubbed the night “mad real.”

Speaking of the VMAs, Lizzo geeked out over meeting BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and Jisoo. Lizzo shared a TikTok of the girls giddily hanging out and said the “Pink Venom” singers are “so sweet.”

Fashion icon ﻿Iman﻿ saluted the daring black feathered outfit ﻿Lil Nas X﻿ wore on the VMAs’ red carpet. Iman wore a similar look, albeit in gold, at the 2021 Met Gala. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!” she wrote on Instagram and applauded Lil Nas X’s VMA wins. Both outfits were designed by ﻿Harris Reed﻿.

