Music notes: Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Charli XCX

Lady Gaga’s been keeping her relationship with Michael Polanksy pretty quiet, but she brought him as her date to two major public appearances on Sunday: the BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards. At the BAFTAs in London, host Rebel Wilson awarded Polanksy the “best plus one award.” Gaga, sadly, went home empty-handed at both events.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Gaga also shared a special moment with West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria. “You’re stunning and I’m obsessed with you,” Zegler told Gaga during a commercial break, according to Variety. Gaga then embraced the young actress, causing her to tear up.

Kim Kardashian is loving Rihanna’s maternity style. Rih-Rih recently stepped out in a belly-baring look consisting of a black leather jacket, matching mini skirt, silver bra top, and thigh-high boots. In a Sunday post to her Instagram Story captured by E!, Kim commented on the look, “OMGGGGGG. @Badgalriri best pregnancy style ever.”

Ahead of her album release this week, Charli XCX surprised fans by dropping a brand-new song titled “Every Rule.” “Couldn’t wait so i’m giving you every rule…” the singer tweeted Monday. Her album, Crash, drops Friday.

