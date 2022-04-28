Music notes: Lil Nas X, Ava Max, Gwen Stefani and Sam Smith

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Lil Nas X continues to shake up the streaming charts. Chart Data reported that his 2019 hit, “Panini,” has officially amassed over a billion streams across U.S. platforms. The single was aided by its comedic music video that starred Skai Jackson trying to outrun Lil Nas X’s incessant video advertisements. The video has amassed nearly half a million views on YouTube.

In other LNX news, he announced he’s adding more dates to his Long Live Montero Tour. “since tickets are selling out i will be adding more dates in new york, chicago, atlanta, detroit, toronto and la! on sale tomorrow morning at 10am local go to longlivemontero.com,” he announced on Instagram Thursday.

Ava Max‘s winter-themed music video for “Maybe You’re the Problem” is finally here, which features her dancing on skis, wearing a bikini while being buried in an avalanche, and turning into a video game character as she fights against all the negatives in her life.

Gwen Stefani celebrated a meaningful anniversary on Wednesday — it marked the day she knew she’d found her wedding dress. “One year ago today I tried on wedding dresses to marry @blakeshelton,” she announced on Instagram while sharing a video of her trying the gown and revealing she knew it was “the one,” even though it was only the second dress she tried.

﻿Sam Smith ﻿shared the complete first verse of their new song, “Love Me More,” on their Instagram Story. The lyrics go, “It used to burn/ Every insult, every word/ But it helped me learn/ Self-worth I have to earn.” The song drops 11 p.m. British time. “I truly can’t wait for my new song to be yours, not long now…,” Sam teased.

