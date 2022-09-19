Music notes: Lil Nas X, BLACKPINK, Britney Spears, Lance Bass and Ed Sheeran

﻿Lil Nas X ﻿released the commercial he shot for his new Yves Saint Laurent Beauté (YSL Beauty) campaign. The Grammy winner previews some of the new offerings, like perfume, lipstick and mascara. Lil Nas X was named YSL Beauty’s newest U.S. brand ambassador in August.

BLACKPINK released their own Target-exclusive BORN PINK box sets to celebrate their new album. The ladies teased the exclusive on Twitter. That’s not all: the “Pink Venom” singers have also expanded their North American tour by adding new dates in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.

﻿Britney Spears﻿ is asking fans if they see a difference in the photos of her taken before and during the conservatorship. Britney has previously accused her family of releasing the least-flattering images of her to prey on her low self esteem during the conservatorship. “Those 15 years of safety were so good for my confidence y’all !!! They made me feel so PURTY !!!” she said sarcastically while sharing her conservatorship-era snaps.

Even Lance Bass struggles with his sweet tooth when on a diet. The NSYNC singer shared a video of him rationalizing that he could eat Oreos even though it’s not his cheat day. Lance stacked four cookies and dunked them in a glass of milk, adding he’s “not mad” he broke his diet — he’s “just disappointed” in himself.

Ed Sheeran is running around with his Pokémon again and shared the hilarious video to Instagram. But, if you also find yourself sprinting with a ton of plush toys in your arms, Ed recommends you proceed “with caution.” Fans are wondering if this is his way of teasing a new Pokémon collab in the works.

