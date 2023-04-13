Music notes: Lil Nas X, Mariah Carey, Niall Horan and more

Lil Nas X has a message for his LGBTQ+ fans in Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, he retweeted a post showing that his song “Sun Goes Down” is number one on iTunes in Saudi Arabia. In an accompanying message, he wrote, “to my gays fans from saudi arabia reading this, i hope this song is getting you through whatever you’re going through and i hope someday soon the laws against us change and you can be free in your own home.”

Mariah Carey reacted to her Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” being added to the National Recording Registry. “I’m honored beyond belief!” she wrote on social media. “I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song!” She also shared a clip of her interview with the Library of Congress, where she further expresses her gratitude for the honor.

Niall Horan’s new single is on the way. The singer announced “Meltdown” is coming out April 28. “The song is basically about feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright,” he tweeted Thursday. His new album, The Show, comes out on June 9.

It was rumored but now it’s confirmed: The Weeknd’s new HBO series, The Idol, will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival next month. No word yet on when it will premiere on HBO.

Ahead of her Eras Tour stop in Tampa, Taylor Swift has made a generous donation to a Florida food bank. Feeding Tampa Bay posted on their Instagram page Thursday that Taylor donated enough to “place over 125,000 meals on tables.” She’s made similar donations to food banks in Arizona and Las Vegas during this tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.