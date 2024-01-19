Music notes: Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and more

Lizzo teased Thursday that she has new music on the way. In a new video posted to Instagram, she shared a muted clip of her recording vocals in the studio. While she intentionally kept music out of the video’s audio, we can hear her say, “I felt like Gwen Stefani in the ’90s” after she completed her take. Lizzo captioned the video, “To my dearest lizzo fans, the magic is back.”

Jennifer Lopez sings her latest single “Can’t Get Enough” on top of a car in a new commercial for the “Love More in Dolby” campaign from Dolby Atmos. “This is Me … Now is an emotional and truthful album and cinematic experience,” Jennifer said in a statement. “When you hear it in Dolby Atmos, you will feel the full emotion of the heart and soul that was poured into this new record.”

Teddy Swims has released a live version of his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). This new live album comes the same week his single “Lose Control” became his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, rising to #8.

Imagine a single album that features Shawn Mendes, John Mayer, John Legend, Tori Kelly, Lizzy McAlpine, Lawrence, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, legendary Yacht Rock icon Michael McDonald and more than a dozen other artists. That album is Djesse Vol. 4, the upcoming album from Jacob Collier. The Grammy winner just revealed the full track list for the album, which is due February 29. He’ll appear on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 30.

