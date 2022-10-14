Music notes: Macklemore, Justin Bieber, Måneskin, Nicky Youre, Dua Lipa, OneRepublic and more

The Recording Industry Association has come out with its monthly list of new Diamond-, Platinum- and Gold-certified hits. Here’s a few artists whose songs earned a new RIAA title.

Macklemore‘s 2011 hit “Can’t Hold Us” is officially Diamond certified — just as his debut album, The Heist, is ready to turn 10. This is the second song off the album to sell over 10 million copies, following “Thrift Shop.” The Heist was minted five-times Platinum.

Justin Bieber is close to reaching Diamond status with his The Kid LAROI collab “Stay,” which earned its eighth Platinum certification.

﻿Måneskin‘s “Beggin'” has now been minted thrice Platinum.

Nicky Youre and Dazy are celebrating their hit “Sunroof” crossing into Platinum territory after selling 1 million copies.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion can celebrate their recent “Sweetest Pie” collab going Gold.

OneRepublic and Kygo also earned Platinum status thanks to their 2020 song, “Lose Somebody.”

Halsey‘s “Be Kind” collaboration with Marshmello is now twice Platinum.

Mike Posner also has a reason to celebrate: his 2010 smash “Cooler Than Me” is six-times Platinum.

Latto‘s “Big Energy” is officially twice Platinum.

Lauren Spencer Smith earned Gold status with her hit “Fingers Crossed.”

Now that you’re caught up with all the new RIAA certifications, here’s some other music news:

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram page again. It’s not clear whether she plans on returning to the platform.

﻿Ed Sheeran﻿’s attorney is once again trying to stop a copyright lawsuit from heading to trial. ﻿Billboard ﻿reports the attorney asked Judge﻿ Louis Stanton ﻿to reconsider his prior ruling not to dismiss the case. Sheeran has been accused of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye﻿’s “Let’s Get It On” on his “Thinking Out Loud”; Sheeran’s lawyer argues the songs share common elements that have “been used in music for centuries.” The judge has not responded to the request.

