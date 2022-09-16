Music notes: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Gwen Stefani and Doja Cat

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ is teasing a new album. She told﻿ Rolling Stone﻿﻿’s ﻿Music Now ﻿podcast about what she cooked up during the pandemic. “There’s a themed album,” she teased. “It’s something that people have been asking me to do for years, but it’s not done in the traditional sense. It’s not done yet, but I’m really excited about it.”

﻿Sam Smith ﻿is making wearing pigeons cool. The “Stay With Me” singer attended London Fashion Week and was spotted carrying a plastic pigeon. Metro reports the bird is a JW Anderson clutch valued at $730! Sam named their accessory “Martin,” according to an Instagram Story from “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras.

﻿Gwen Stefani﻿ vouched for husband ﻿Blake Shelton in a new clip of ﻿The Voice﻿. A promo shows the first four-chair turn of the season, but Gwen is blocked by ﻿Camila Cabello﻿ from trying to get that singer on her team. So, she sings Blake’s praises to the contestant to stick it to Camila. Find out who wins that battle when ﻿The Voice ﻿returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Taco Bell posted its 3-part Broadway-styled musical celebrating the return of its Mexican Pizza — and Doja Cat makes a cameo of her rapping about the menu item and cackling maniacally. You can watch the roller coaster performance on TikTok.

