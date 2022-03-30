Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Giveon, BTS, Adele and more

Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images for MC

Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the release of her live album on Friday and revealed it contains two mashups of several very familiar throwback songs. To hype fans, she announced Wednesday, “My medleys of We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind & Wrecking Ball x Nothing Compares to You are up on my YouTube now.” ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE drops April 1.

Giveon, who collaborated with Justin Bieber on his “Peaches” track, is gearing up for his debut album. He tells Rolling Stone that Frank Sinatra gave him “confidence and comfort” with his unique “baritone” voice because, “I hadn’t heard anyone that sounded like me.” Giveon learned to appreciate his “tone” and came to terms that he didn’t have to be “a powerhouse vocalist.”

Justin’s other collaborator, ﻿Tyler, The Creator﻿, made headlines for telling fans to stop throwing stuff on stage during his shows. “I dont want it,” he tweeted and shared a video of him telling the audience it causes a “safety” issue, adding, “Every show, someone throws something up here and I don’t understand the logic.”

It took over a decade to get there, but the music video for Adele‘s smash breakout hit “Rolling in the Deep” has eclipsed two billion views on YouTube. This is now her second song to cross that threshold, joining her 2015 smash, “Hello.”

﻿BTS﻿ teased their upcoming ﻿PERMISSION TO DANCE IN THE CITY – LAS VEGAS concert series in an animated short. The colorful clip shows people running around Sin City — from eating a fancy meal to shopping because, as they say, “We don’t need permission to enjoy ourselves.”

Is a NSYNC reunion on the horizon? The band issued a cryptic tweet that simply read, “Something is coming…” along with a poster that teased, “Vol. 7 Coming Soon.” NSYNC hasn’t released new music since going on hiatus in 2002.

