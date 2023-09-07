Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and more

Olivia Rodrigo has joined the lineup of performers for the MTV VMAs, set to take place Tuesday, September 12, live from Newark, New Jersey. She has six nominations this year, including Video of the Year for “vampire.” The singer’s sophomore album, GUTS, drops Friday, September 8.

Doja Cat insisted that her neck is fine after posting Instagram pictures of herself wearing a neck brace. On Wednesday, the rapper/singer’s post sparked concern among her followers, but she assured them in the caption, “I’m fine my neck is fine.”

Following news of Joe Jonas‘ split from wife Sophie Turner, his brother Nick showed him a little extra love at the Jonas Brothers‘ Arizona show Wednesday night. “It is so good to be back in the birthplace of my favorite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas,” Nick told the crowd. Joe was born in Casa Grande, Arizona. Before the show began, the brothers — including Kevin — had a group hug.

