Music notes: Post Malone, Taylor Swift and more

The music video for Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Psycho” just surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The 2018 song is Posty’s fifth entry in the Billion Views Clubs and Ty Dolla’s third.

After Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi using a Taylor Swift “Lover” lyric, Taylor gave her stamp of approval by liking the post. In the post, Millie is seen embracing Jake while showing off a diamond ring on her left finger. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote, quoting Taylor.

The Jonas Brothers have been added to the lineup of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival. The three-day fest takes place Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Weeknd is teasing what to expect from The Idol‘s soundtrack. In a social media post Wednesday, he shared a clip of himself and producer Mike Dean in the studio watching an orchestra play a sweeping instrumental arrangement. “THE IDOL VOL. 1,” he captioned the clip along with a CD emoji. “coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste).” It’s rumored that The Weeknd will premiere HBO’s The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

