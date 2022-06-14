Music notes: Robin Thicke, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Coachella and more

﻿Robin Thicke ﻿has an eyebrow-raising new tattoo of fiancée April Love Geary. The “Blurred Lines” singer got a naked April tattooed on his left arm and showed it off on his Instagram Stories.

Lil Nas X﻿ wants to update the dictionary. He tweeted, “for pride month it’s really important that our government finally takes a stand and adds bussy to the dictionary.” Dictionary.com responded, “We added WAP to the dictionary, so anything’s possible,” a reference to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit song. “Bussy” itself is an equally NSFW term and, no, it’s not a reference to bus drivers.

Demi Lovato was so excited to eat a cake celebrating their new song “Skin Of My Teeth” they had difficulty driving a fork through the frosting. The hilarious video shows the hitmaker failing at scooping up two bites, which go sailing onto the table, but manages to stick the landing on the third.

Coachella will return for the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23 next year. Advance sale tickets go live this Friday and fans can register now on Coachella’s website. While it’s too early to reveal who’s performing next year, Frank Ocean is set to be one of the headliners to make up for the show that was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

﻿The Weeknd ﻿will be on the cover of ﻿Fangoria ﻿next month. This will make him the first artist to score the cover and cover story in the horror magazine’s history. Collider reports the singer will be done up by FX makeup artist ﻿Mike Marino﻿, who most recently transformed ﻿Colin Farrell ﻿into The Penguin in ﻿The Batman. Marino also transformed The Weekend into his alter egos in “Save Your Tears,” “Out of Time,” “Gasoline” and “Sacrifice.”

