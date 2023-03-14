Music notes: Selena Gomez, John Mayer, Kelly Clarkson, Ed Sheeran and more

﻿Selena Gomez shared a bare-faced selfie on Instagram that was liked over 1 million times in just eight minutes, Page Six reports. Selena captioned it “Violet chemistry,” which is a song off of Miley Cyrus‘ new Endless Summer Vacation album. Selena also tagged Miley in the post, who in turn commented with a red heart emoji.

John Mayer debuted a new song during a recent concert. Guitar World reports the song is apparently called “Driftin’.” No further information, like when he’ll release it as a single, is available.

John will also headline the Oceans Calling Festival, which runs September 29 to October 1 in Ocean City, Maryland. Other headliners include Alanis Morissette, The Lumineers and Jack Johnson. Performers include Sheryl Crow, O.A.R. and Weezer. Tickets will be sold on the event’s official website.

Kelly Clarkson praised Billy Porter during her daytime talk show for his riveting gospel performance of “Stronger.” Porter belted out her 2011 hit on the show That’s My Jam. Kelly raved, “That’s my favorite cover, literally, of any song I’ve ever performed.” She also said Porter made her want to make “the church version” of the song.

Ed Sheeran finally previewed a clip of the finished version of his new song “Eyes Closed” on TikTok. The 17-second teaser gives fans a better idea of what the full version will sound like when it drops next Friday.

﻿Lady Gaga﻿ shared a clip of another person who fell on the red carpet — not the photographer she helped get up after his spill. The TikTok video shows a woman in a knee-length white dress taking a tumble as she was following Kate Hudson. Gaga wrote, “No one knows she’s my best friend and we both had back to back red carpet falls.”

