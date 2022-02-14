Music Notes: Selena Gomez, Lizzo and JoJo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez ﻿showed what happened behind-the-scenes when filming her “Let Somebody Go” music video with Coldplay. The four-minute clip shows Selena and Chris Martin getting used to the complicated rigging system to make it appear that the two were floating through the air. It also includes interviews from the video’s director, Dave Meyes, and those who were behind the camera about the work that went into bringing the melancholy video to life.

Lizzo says she is “redefining love.” Taking to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, the Grammy winner defined love as “compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself.” She also called love “a precious element” and encouraged her followers to “[h]elp a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up” to learn her definition of what love truly means.

﻿JoJo﻿ has found her next project and is joining the ﻿All American﻿ series in a recurring role that takes a page from her own life story. Per Deadline, JoJo will play “Sabine, a world famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was 10 years old,” and who searches out ﻿Greta Onieogou‘s Layla to help her complete her upcoming album. JoJo’s first appearance coincides with the season four premiere of All American, which airs this Monday, February 21, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

