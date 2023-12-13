Music notes: Selena Gomez, *NSYNC and more

Selena Gomez shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday that shows her snuggling up to someone who appears to be Benny Blanco – her new beau. His face isn’t visible, but he’s seen hugging Selena, who has a big smile on her face. Earlier this month, Selena confirmed the two are dating and called the music producer “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone are exposing which *NSYNC songs make them cringe. In an interview with People, they both agree that the group’s 1997 songs “Riddle,” “Here We Go” and “I Need Love” aren’t their favorites. “Those ones were a little err…The rest we love,” Lance says. “It wasn’t our style. We weren’t a techno group.”

The Jonas Brothers have announced Latin America tour dates for next year. They’ll be bringing The Tour to Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina, along with three performances across Mexico, next spring.

Three Barbie songs scored nods in the Best Song category for the Critics Choice Awards: “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and “I’m Just Ken,” sung by Ryan Gosling in the film. The other nominees in the category include “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, “Road to Freedom” from Rustin and “This Wish” from Wish, written by Julia Michaels.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.