Music notes: Selena Gomez, Post Malone, Dove Cameron and more

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

Post Malone ﻿honored an educator in a sweet tribute message. TMZ reports Phil Carollo﻿, who served as principal of Staten Island’s P.S. 56, The Louis Desario School, died suddenly at age 49. Carollo was a big fan of the “Circles” singer, who in turn consoled his tearful students in a video message, where he told them, “I hope everybody continues to spread love and I’m so happy and blessed I could make an impact on somebody’s life.”

Selena Gomez poked fun at her single status in a new TikTok video, saying “I’m fine. I’m totally fine being single. It’s a real thing. It’s fine.” The camera then pans to her friends, who are all coupled up and snuggling on the couch. The camera then slowly pans back to Selena, who is giving them a jealous death stare.

Dove Cameron performed her queer anthem “Boyfriend” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. This marked the first time the Emmy-winner performed the song on daytime TV. She used a smokescreen and dressed in a dramatic white dress and cloak for her seductive performance.

The Weeknd is a big fan of Ariana Grande‘s work ethic. The “Blinding Lights” singer declared on Twitter, “i’ve seen Ariana work in real time. That woman is a BEAST.” Ariana and The Weeknd collaborated on several songs, including “Save Your Tears,” “love me harder” and “off the table.”

Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens had the cutest High School Musical moment at the Met Gala Monday. The two both play Gabriella Montez in their own versions of HSM, which Vanessa says makes her feel they have “such a connection.” Olivia sweetly replied, “I know! We’re soul sisters!” Olivia played the role Vanessa originated in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.