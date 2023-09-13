Music notes: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more

Selena Gomez is tired of being turned into a meme. After some reaction shots of her at the VMAs started going viral, the singer took to her Instagram Story to declare enough is enough. “I will never be a meme again,” she wrote. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.” At the same time, she still appears able to poke fun at herself, posting a photo of her and pal Taylor Swift with the caption, “She looks stunning, I look constipated. Typical.”

Speaking of Taylor, the singer is releasing a Target exclusive Tangerine Edition vinyl of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) that includes five previously unreleased songs from The Vault and one bonus track. The album comes out October 27.

Ally Brooke and Macy Gray are among the cast members for MTV’s new season of The Surreal Life. Production on the reality show is set to start this month.

