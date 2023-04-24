Music notes: Shakira, Jonas Brothers, Kesha and more

Shakira is set to receive the 2023 Woman of the Year honor at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music event. The event will be taped at the Watsco Center in Miami on Saturday, May 6, and will air on Telemundo on Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT.

The Jonas Brothers announced on Good Morning America Monday that they will be making a special appearance at the first round of the NFL Draft this Thursday.

Sara Bareilles is wishing a “Happy Broadway Birthday” to her stage musical Waitress. In an Instagram post Monday, she wrote, “Today, in 2016, we opened the show that changed everything in my life. My heartbeat. My center. My lifeline. It all happened down at the diner and I will never stop saying thank you and celebrating this story and this team and this cast and band and crew in every iteration…all over the world.”

Is Kesha counting down to new music? The singer posted a countdown clock to her social media Monday with the caption, “COMING.” Whatever she’s counting down to will launch Tuesday, so stay tuned.

Sam Smith is still sick. After postponing Saturday’s Glasgow, Scotland, tour stop due to illness, Sam has now rescheduled their Tuesday show in Birmingham, England. “I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to the 27th May 2023,” Sam wrote on their Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.