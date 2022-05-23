Music Notes: Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow & more

Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Billie Eilish, 5 Seconds of Summer, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Coldplay and MÅNESKIN are among the artists who’ve partnered with Global Citizen in signing an open letter demanding that world leaders and businesses empower women and girls, break systemic barriers that keep people in poverty and take urgent climate action.

Harry Styles‘ home country is going crazy over his new album Harry’s House. It’s already the fastest-selling album of 2022 in the U.K. after just one weekend, according to the Official Charts Company. Meanwhile, his single “As It Was” has topped the U.K. chart for seven weeks.

And speaking of “As It Was,” if you’d like to hear someone other than Harry sing it, what about Joe Jonas? He and his band DNCE teamed up on TikTok to offer an acoustic cover of the smash hit.

Jack Harlow‘s “First Class” has returned to #1 on the Hot 100 for a third week. “As It Was” remains at #2, while Kendrick Lamar debuts four songs in the top 10, including “N95” at #3.

During American Idol season 10, when Jennifer Lopez was a judge, one of the contestants was a guy called Jimmie Allen. Jimmie’s now a chart-topping, award-winning country star, and on Friday, J-Lo will drop a remix of her song “On My Way,” featuring Jimmie.

Working out can be boring sometimes, but not when BTS is there to help you through it. In a new 14-minute video, fans are guided through a cardio workout by a female instructor, as the BTS members discuss their own approaches to cardio health and talk about how important it is for them that ARMY stay in shape. Or as they put it, “We’re here because you’re here. If you’re unhealthy, that means we’re unhealthy, too.”

