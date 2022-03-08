Music notes: Shawn Mendes, Sara Bareilles, Lauren Jauregui and BTS

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Shawn MendesÂ weighed in on Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would limitÂ LGBT-focused discussions in the classroom.Â Shawn, who’s Canadian, urged his followers to “Call your senators” andÂ quote-tweetedÂ a statement from Equality Florida.Â The bill passed the Florida Senate on Tuesday and now awaits GovernorÂ Ron DeSantis‘ signature.

Sara BareillesÂ was touched by a video of a young Ukrainian girl hiding in a bomb shelter while singing “Let It Go,” from Disney’sÂ Frozen.Â “Oh my heart,” sheÂ tweetedÂ while sharing the now-viral video.Â The clip also earned attention fromÂ Idina Menzel, who famously belted out the hit.Â Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Lauren JaureguiÂ announced her new podcast series,Â Attunement, on Tuesday.Â In a press release, the Patreon series was inspired by Lauren’s “own process of growth, her path to healing, and the connections that guide her.”Â Every episode aims to be an “empowering and healing space where love meets through reflection and honesty.”

BTSÂ is reviving the lovable 90s Tamagotchi trend by coming out with their own line. Fans can interact withÂ pixel versions ofÂ RM,Â Jin,Â Suga,Â V,Â J-Hope,Â JiminÂ andÂ JungkookÂ in those iconic egg-shaped games that came on keychains.Â Fans will have to keep BTS on their schedules and take care of them, such as feeding them or taking them to the spa, so they can perform their hit song “Dynamite.” The BTS Tamagotchis will come in a red and purple versions and will be made available throughÂ BANDAIÂ on September 17.

Copyright Â© 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.