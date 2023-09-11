Music notes: Sia, Lil Nas X and more

Sia is back — face-covering wig and all. The singer made a surprise appearance at Christian Siriano’s fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Friday. According to Page Six, she sang “Chandelier” and “Diamonds” for a crowd that included Janet Jackson, Avril Lavigne and Kesha.

Lil Nas X debuted his documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend, but he hinted that soon he might be the one behind the camera. Variety reports that when asked if he would direct a feature film, he replied, “Oh, there’s gonna be something that happens.”

Calvin Harris is a married man. People reports the 39-year-old DJ/producer has tied the knot with 33-year-old BBC Radio 1 host Vick Hope. The ceremony and reception took place in northeast England over the weekend.

Ryan Tedder performed at the official opening of UMusic Hotel Madrid, the world’s first UMusic Hotel, over the weekend. The new hotel, which incorporates elements of the local music scene in Madrid, features a theater, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, an outdoor pool and more.

Harry Styles was photographed taking a dip at the Hampstead Heath duck ponds in London Saturday amidst a U.K. heat wave. The singer was snapped shirtless in green swim trunks.

