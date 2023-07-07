Music notes: Taylor Swift, ABC’s ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series and more

Taylor Swift’s infamous Fourth of July party pics are back. The singer posted a series of photos Friday from her annual bash, featuring pals Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters. “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” she captioned it. She added a shoutout to her next Eras Tour stop, writing, “See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

BTS‘ Jung Kook and Carly Rae Jepsen are among this year’s performers for ABC’s GMA Summer Concert Series. Jung Kook kicks things off on July 14, with Carly Rae set to perform on August 10. Other performers include Hozier, Fat Joe and country star Tim McGraw.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform a stripped down piano version of “vampire” in a new live performance video on YouTube. Her sophomore album, GUTS, is due out September 8.

