Music notes: Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Madonna, Britney Spears and more

Carrie Underwood will always associate Taylor Swift‘s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” with the word “never.” Carrie played Elle‘s “Song Association” game, where she was given a word and had 10 seconds to think of a song. She also belted out Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” when given the word “make” and Madonna‘s “Lucky Star” when given the word “star.”

Speaking of Madonna, she reacted to reenacting her infamous 2003 VMAs kiss with Britney Spears at the singer’s wedding on Thursday. Sharing photos of the moment, Madge wrote on Instagram, “Britney you look so happy and in love… Last night was fun and sweaty!!”

While Madonna was invited to Britney’s wedding, ﻿Jamie Lynn Spears﻿ was not, but that didn’t stop Britney’s little sister from showing her support. E! News reports Jamie Lynn quietly liked one of the Instagram posts about the “Toxic” singer’s wedding. The sisters’ relationship has been on the rocks since Jamie Lynn published her memoir, ﻿Things I Should Have Said﻿. Britney claims the book painted her in a bad light.

Jennifer Lopez is helping over half a million Latina-owned businesses by teaming up with the finance nonprofit Grameen America, which will disburse $14 billion in loans by 2030. In a statement to People, Jennifer declared, “This will change the fabric of America!” J.Lo will also donate 6 million hours in financial training via her platform Limitless Labs.

Have you ever wanted to eat one of those impossibly long hot dogs during a baseball game? That’s what Michael Bublé did and he has the picture to prove it. Teaming with wife Luisana Lopilato, the two devoured the crazy-long hot dog. “After 15 years, we finally get our lady and the tramp moment!! She’s the ketchup to my mustard,” he captioned the post.

