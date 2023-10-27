Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more

There’s no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. In fact, Kendrick returned to rerecord his verse on Taylor’s version of their “Bad Blood” remix. The song appears on the deluxe edition of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which dropped mere hours after the rerecorded album released on Friday, October 27. Taylor thanked Kendrick on social media, saying that creating with him “was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life.” She continued, “Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled.”

Dua Lipa appears to be teasing new music. On Friday, the singer posted a close-up photo of her smile, with a key wedged between her teeth. “catch me or I go…,” the photo’s caption reads. This tease comes after Dua posted a since-deleted Instagram photo on October 12, with the caption, “miss me…?”

Justin Timberlake has turned his Instagram comments off after the release of Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman in Me. This could be because Britney revealed many new details about her relationship with Justin in the book, including that he allegedly cheated on her. On Friday, Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, also turned her Instagram comments off, after Britney fans flocked to her comment section.

