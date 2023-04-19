Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

Taylor Swift fans are going to great lengths to nab merch on her Eras Tour, with many camping out all night, sometimes in the rain. According to the New York Times, one of the hottest items on the tour is a blue crew neck sweatshirt featuring Taylor’s name and Eras Tour on the front, with the tour dates and her album titles on the back. It’s a must-have because unlike other merch, it isn’t also available on Taylor’s website. The sweatshirt is so limited, they are already being resold on sites like eBay for almost four-times the actual sale price, which is $65.

The Neighbourhood‘s breakout single “Sweater Weather” has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA. The 2013 track is now one of us 106 songs that have earned the distinction, which recognizes 10 million units certified. The Neighbourhood’s frontman Jesse Rutherford is currently dating Billie Eilish.

Count Niall Horan as a fan of Lizzy McAlpine‘s “Ceilings.” The Voice coach performed a rendition of the TikTok smash on acoustic guitar for BBC Radio 1’s popular Live Lounge segment. He also sang his recent single “Heaven,” from his upcoming album The Show, due out June 9.

Ed Sheeran certainly has no problem making fun of himself. In case you missed it, when TikToker Ted Zhar asked Ed what he did for a living, Ed jokingly replied, “I stand next to short people to make them feel better,” adding, “when parents have like really short kids and they want them to feel really tall, they employ me to come in and I stand next to them and they look huge.” He did later add, “I sing as well.”

