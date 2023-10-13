Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more

On their podcast in early August, Fox Sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson begged Taylor Swift to try dating their friend Travis Kelce. Now, not only are the two seemingly a couple, but when Taylor attended the Chiefs/Colts game on Thursday night, she was rocking a Chiefs windbreaker from Erin’s WEAR by Erin Andrews’ clothing line. “Losing my mind!! Crying happy tears and screaming! Thank you @taylorswift13!!” she tweeted.

Speaking of Taylor, The Washington Post claims that when her Eras Tour is concluded, she’ll have earned over four billion dollars from the trek. That’s based on the usual artist’s share of 85% of a tour’s revenue, and tickets costing an average of $456. That’d be the highest payout from a single tour by any musical act ever.

Season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show starts on October 16, but Kelly’s posted a behind-the-scenes preview on X, formerly known as Twitter. The show has relocated to New York City’s iconic 30 Rock studios. In the preview, she shows herself filming a Kellyoke music video for her song “i won’t give up,” with surprise appearances by other 30 Rock faces, like Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

During a trip to London, Lauv filmed an emotional version of Miley Cyrus‘ latest single, “Used to Be Young,” at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Jimin has posted a series of photos from his Dior Men Spring 2024 campaign shoot. The BTS star is a global ambassador for the brand.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.