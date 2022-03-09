Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and more

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

ForÂ $6.25 million, you can beÂ Taylor Swift‘s new neighbor in New York City, theÂ New York PostÂ reports.Â The apartment next to hers is on the market and, according to the the listing, it offers three bedrooms, and two-and-a-half baths.Â “At nearly 2,500 square feet, this expansive loft embraces its historical origins with bold steel columns, hardwood floors, dramatic beamed ceilings, exposed brick and 11 massive windows,” the listing teases.Â

Kelly ClarksonÂ put her contemptuous divorce from ex-husbandÂ Brandon Blackstockï»¿ in the rear-view mirror on Tuesday, and is now thinking about dating again.Â A source tellsÂ ï»¿Us Weekly, “She’s being set up with friends and is open to dating again.”Â The Grammy winnerÂ filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, sparking a years-long and sometimes nasty court battle.

ï»¿Ariana GrandeÂ ï»¿has slammed Florida’s Parents Rights in Education bill, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.Â Taking to her Instagram story Tuesday, she shared a post by Equality FloridaÂ that confirmed the bill’s passage in the state senate, commenting, “Really disgusting.”Â Demi LovatoÂ also spoke out against the bill in their respective IG story.

ï»¿Justin BieberÂ ï»¿had an unexpected guest at his concert Tuesday night —Â ï»¿Hilary Duffï»¿.Â TheÂ ï»¿How I Met Your FatherÂ ï»¿starÂ shared video clipsÂ of her singing along with her young son to Justin’s “Sorry” and other hits.Â She captioned the highlight reel, “The. Best. Time.Â @justinbieberÂ I think this is the last yearÂ LucaÂ will put up with this out of me so I sang reaaaaaal loud.”

ï»¿Shania TwainÂ ï»¿shared a rare throwbackÂ clip of her belting out “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”Â at London’s Party in the Park concert in 1998.Â You can catch the entire performance onÂ YouTube.Â “From 1998 to 2022 — Let’s go girls!!!” she captioned it.

