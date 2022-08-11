Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Sara Bareilles, Madonna and more

It’s August, which means Taylor Swift‘s song of the same name is back on the Billboard charts. People are Googling its lyrics in droves — a rise of 3,753% in the U.S. to be exact. The song was streamed 3.8 million times in the first few days of August.

Someone hit Lady Gaga with a teddy bear during her concert in Toronto. Her Twitter fan page shared the video and stated, “Please DO NOT throw items on stage at The Chromatica Ball. This not only is dangerous to Gaga, but items may also catch on fire in the jets as well and cause damage.”

Ava Max teased her new single, “Million Dollar Baby,” on TikTok and hinted a music video is also on the way. “Shes comin to life,” she captioned the video.

Speaking of music videos, Dove Cameron says her one for “Breakfast” is coming soon. “Do you want to see a magic trick,” she teased on Instagram.

Sara Bareilles apologized that she’s not doing “pictures or signing or anything right now.” The singer explained she’s trying to stay healthy for her Broadway run, noting she can’t risk catching COVID-19. “Please forgive me,” she begged on her Instagram Story. “Thank you for understanding. It’s not personal.”

Madonna celebrated the forthcoming release of her dance remix album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones with an old-fashioned roller disco party. She was joined by Nile Rodgers, who co-produced her breakthrough album Like a Virgin, as well as Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, designer Christian Siriano, her son David Banda and Questlove, who played DJ at the Central Park bash in New York City.

Hailey Bieber and Lil Nas X have teamed for the Vogue World fashion event this fall, which will celebrate the fashion mag’s 130th anniversary on September 12.

