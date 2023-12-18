Music notes: Taylor Swift, OneRepublic and more

Dictionary.com has chosen the word ‘eras’ as the inaugural 2023 Vibe of the Year. It’s a playful new addition to coincide with its annual Word of the Year. According to a press release, “eras” was chosen for more than just its association with Taylor Swift — but noted Taylor had something to do with it. “In 2023, eras took on a new connotation beyond Taylor Swift’s record-shattering Eras Tour, as people empowered themselves to define and redefine their own personal eras: ‘I’m in my single era’ or ‘I’m in my adulting era.'”

Speaking of Taylor, she’s bejeweled with a new ring. The statement piece is an opal ring surrounded by blue stones, which Taylor wore while celebrating her 34th birthday. Fans have speculated it was a birthday gift from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Taylor’s friend Keleigh Sperry has added fuel to the rumors by liking a TikTok breaking down the fan theory. “Blue topaz is one of the birthstones for December. And opal is one of the birthstones for October,” the TikTok explains, noting that Travis and Taylor have birthdays in those months. “This to me is giving gift,” the TikTok continues. “It’s giving, ‘Look what he got me.’ It’s giving, ‘Look how beautiful this custom piece is.’”

Fresh music from OneRepublic will be coming our way in the new year. The band’s lead vocalist, Ryan Tedder, said as much on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday. “Working on New @OneRepublic – been quietly gathering loads of songs for 2024….Think we have the next single picked ;),” Ryan wrote. OneRepublic’s account reposted the announcement and added an eyes emoji in response.

