Music notes: Taylor Swift, ZAYN, Lizzo, Britney Spears, 98 Degrees and ﻿’Pitch Perfect’

Taylor Swift‘s home on Cornelia Street in New York City — yes, she sang about it on her Lover album — is up for sale and could be yours for $45,000 a month. Corcoran listed the 1870s carriage house-turned-luxury home that Taylor once rented. It has four bedrooms, five baths, three gas fireplaces and more perks fit for a pop star.

﻿ZAYN ﻿teased he has something coming out on Friday that features guitar legend ﻿Jimi Hendrix﻿. He took to Twitter and teased a brief snippet of what appears to be him singing Hendrix’s “Angel,” which was featured on the rocker’s posthumous album The Cry of Love.

Lizzo danced with Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West after her concert in Los Angeles. The reality star shared the TikTok video of North teaching Lizzo a new dance before the group dissolves into laughter.

Sam Asghari has quite the motivational neon sign at his gym — a nod to wife Britney Spears‘ 2013 hit “Work B****.” He has a bright pink fluorescent sign that says that right above the door. “A little motivation,” he captioned the Instagram Story.

Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, Erik Michael Estrada from O-Town and Jamie Jones from All-4-One teamed up for a cover of “O Holy Night” featuring the Sequoia Symphony. This is part of the group’s soon-to-be-launched A Boy Band Christmas Tour, which kicks off December 2.

Adam Devine returns as Bumper in the Pitch Perfect spin-off Bumper in Berlin and a new promo sees the actor belting out a new song by Ryan Tedder. The song is called “Know My Name,” which he sings with actress Sarah Hyland. The series premieres on Peacock Wednesday.





