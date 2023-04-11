Music Notes: Taylor, Taylor and more Taylor

Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City for the first time since news broke of her split from Joe Alwyn. According to the New York Post, Taylor was seen out to dinner at the Manhattan restaurant Via Carota with her friend and producer Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

And speaking of the newly single Taylor: if she’s looking for a baby daddy, Nick Cannon has offered his services. The father of 12 told Howard Stern he’s “all in” when asked if he’d be up for Taylor being his next baby mama. Nick praised Taylor for being an “amazing songwriter” who “has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music since she was a young girl.”

And apparently singing and songwriting aren’t the only things Taylor is good at. In an interview with InStyle, Gigi Hadid reveals Taylor is “an exceptional cook,” sharing, “She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love.”

Ed Sheeran gave one subway busker the surprise of his life. A video posted to the subwaycreatures Instagram account, and later shared on Ed’s Insta Story, shows Sheeran popping out from behind a pole in a subway station and surprising subway singer Mike Yung as he was singing Ed’s current single, “Eyes Closed.” “You just made my day,” Mike says in the clip, with Ed telling him how much he loved him.

BTS will celebrate their 10th anniversary with an immersive fan experience opening in Los Angeles in May. BTS EXHIBITION: Proof, which debuted last year in South Korea, will open at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. Fans interested in checking it out can register for a chance to get tickets from now until April 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

