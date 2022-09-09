Music notes: The Chainsmokers, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Louis Tomlinson, Lady Gaga and Post Malone

The Chainsmokers﻿ had a little fun with filters, using one that makes their eyes pop, gives them a double chin and widens their mouth — and the result is a little terrifying. “Trying out a new look, what do you think?” they joked.

John Legend clarified his song “I Don’t Love You Like I Used To” is about falling more in love — not out of love. “This is not a breakup song,” he shared on TikTok alongside a video montage of wife Chrissy Teigen.

Speaking of Legend, fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani revealed Legend won’t turn his chair around in the blind auditions if someone sings his songs. “I guess he gets very scientific about it,” she said on Late Night With Seth Meyers, adding she likes it when people sing her songs. She finds it “very flattering” and”incredible.”

﻿Louis Tomlinson﻿ says it “would be a shame” if ﻿One Direction﻿ never reunites again. Appearing on the Lorraine TV show, the hitmaker said he “hopes” to reunite with his old band “one day,” but admits it’ll be awhile since “there’s a lot of moving parts.”

Lady Gaga teased her new Haus Labs beauty products — Triclone Skin Tech Foundation and Bio-Blurring Powder. Gaga did a no-makeup video to show how her products make her skin glow. Gaga revealed her new foundation comes in 51 shades.

﻿Post Malone﻿ filmed a special, acoustic version of “Circles” and teased it on TikTok. “Full video coming soon,” he captioned the clip, which was filmed during his concert in Rome. When a fan begged him to release the acoustic version as a single, he replied using the wide-eyed stare emoji.

