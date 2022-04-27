Music notes: The Chainsmokers, Lizzo, The Weeknd and more

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Chainsmokers will headline the 2022 Breakaway Music Festival alongside DJ Snake and Oliver Tree. The fest will take place August 18 and 19 at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets for the two-day event are on sale now. You can purchase tickets and check out the full lineup on the event’s website.

Lizzo turned 34 on Wednesday and, to celebrate, she posted a video on her Instagram of her jumping out of a giant birthday cake that’s soundtracked by a fun, new birthday-themed song. “ITS MY BDAY!!!! And this year I wanna give YOU a gift,” she captioned the video. “Pre-save my album ‘Special’ and you’ve got a 2 day head-start on getting tickets for my tour!” She also tasked fans to shake their booty and “take a shot” to celebrate her big day.

After word broke of a major shakeup on the set of The Weeknd‘s HBO series The Idol, Deadline reports that its director, Amy Seimetz, has left the project. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson will step in and take the reins. The Weeknd co-wrote and is executive producing the series, which is about a young pop star falling in love with a club owner who leads a secret, double life as a cult leader.

Sam Smith teased their upcoming song “Love Me More,” which drops Thursday. To amp fans’ excitement, Sam shared the first 30 seconds of its music video, which sees the Grammy winner walking out of their home. The video drops at 3 p.m. PT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.