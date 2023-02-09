Music notes: The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Tove Lo and Pink

The Jonas Brothers finally gave us a release date for their new song, “Wings.” Fans can now presave the song, which arrives February 24. The band also shared the song’s artwork, which features Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas standing in front of rose gold clouds and a blue sky.

﻿Demi Lovato﻿ flexed their makeup skills by showing off how they do their own glam. Demi shared two back-to-back selfies to their Instagram Story, with one makeup-free and the other where they’re dolled up, with manicured eyebrows, red lips and dramatic eyeshadow. “Did my own glam,” Demi captioned the latter photo.

Sam Smith will be on the cover of Perfect magazine, which hits the shelves February 18. Sam shared the magazine’s sensual cover, which sees them in a barely there pink latex outfit as they rest provocatively on the floor. Apparently the shoot was titled “Honey roasted Sam.”

Dua Lipa helped “Habits” singer Tove Lo write her new single, called “Borderline.” Tove Lo shared a brief clip of the ’80s-sounding track on Twitter and also wrote, “tons of love to @DUALIPAfor trusting me with this baby!! This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special.”

Pink‘s new song, “Trustfall,” becomes her first track to chart in the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs’ Top 10. The track has risen to #8 after fans streamed it 3 million times and purchased 6,000 copies over the past week. That sales number has allowed “Trustfall” to become her first #1 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

