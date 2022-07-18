Music notes: The Kid LAROI, Jason Derulo, Pink, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo

A piece of graffiti said to be drawn by The Kid LAROI is expected to fetch up to $3,000 at auction, reports NME. The art was scribbled on a fire door in Sydney, Australia, and is tagged “LAROI.” Bidding opens July 28 on Lawsons Auctioneers.

Despite being hit by cheating rumors, ﻿Jason Derulo﻿ showed up to support ex ﻿Jena Frume﻿﻿, who walked the catwalk during Miami Swim Week. Page Six reports Jason was holding their son, Jason King, during the event.

Pink released the “Irrelevant” music video, which highlights various protests from all over the world in different time periods against school shootings, political extremism, abortion bans, police brutality, Nazism and more. It also highlights the voices calling for meaningful change.

Taylor Swift‘s newly rerecorded Red (Taylor’s Version) is eligible for a Grammy, reports Billboard. The academy considers the album a “new recording” and therefore can contend for Album of the Year. Should it be nominated in the category, it’ll be Taylor’s fifth, overall.

Speaking of Taylor, the music video for “Blank Space” has surpassed 3 billion views. It is now her second music video, next to “Shake It Off,” to amass that many views.

Dua Lipa is one of this year’s headliners for Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit, set for October 14. She will take part in the London ceremony, while supermodel Gigi Hadid will helm the New York City-based event.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated completing her first headlining tour. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos, she wrote, “SOUR TOUR is officially finished. i miss y’all already. one of the best experiences of my 19 years. i feel so lucky that you guys are a part of my life and I’m very grateful that I get to be even the smallest part of yours. thank you.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.