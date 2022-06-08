Music notes: The Kid LAROI, Jungkook, Louis Tomlinson, Halsey and more

The Kid LAROI teased a new song on his Instagram Story Wednesday, tentatively titled “Tension.” The teased lyrics go “And baby, I regret it/ You told me you forgive me, but you won’t forget it/ And now I start to question your intentions/ You said it’s fine, but I still feel the tension.” It is not known when the song will drop.

BTS‘ Jungkook accidentally wiped his entire Instagram. Speaking on VLive, the singer insisted it’s not part of a rebranding or anything, he was just hoping to make his page “look nicer” and hit the wrong button.

﻿Louis Tomlinson﻿ is bringing back the Away From Home Festival, happening August 27 in Spain. The ﻿One Direction ﻿singer teased, “It’s been a life long dream to put a show of this size together and it’s an absolute honour to have such a great line up in such an incredible location … It’s going to be special!”

﻿Halsey ﻿continues to ask the real questions. They tweeted out, “If i seem a little tired today it’s because my brain kept me up at 2 am begging the question ‘how fast could you run down a spiral staircase if a murderer was chasing you?'”

﻿Lady Gaga﻿ is hosting an Instagram Live on Thursday, where she’ll take fans inside her Haus Labs makeup line as part of Sephora’s Beauty Chat Room. The stream starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sephora’s Instagram.

Christina Aguilera dropped her new PRIDE collection on her store, an exclusive four-piece set so fans can sport fun new clothes for Pride Month.

Kelly Clarkson took a crack at The Weeknd and Ariana Grande‘s “Save Your Tears” on her Wednesday installment of Kellyoke.

Zara Larsson not only bought her music catalogue, she also debuted her new record label, Sommer House, allowing her to own and control her own music releases.

